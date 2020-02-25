RELATED: Megan Fox admits: I don’t want a daughter

From Teen Starlet To Sex Symbol

Megan is one of the hottest Hollywood actresses of all time, and she has the stats to prove it! In 2008, FHM voted her ‘Sexiest Woman In The World’, and she even made it to Maxim’s Hot 100 list. She first caught our eye in teenage chick flicks like Holiday In The Sun and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen. But her roles in Michael Bay’s Transformers and Jennifer’s Body catapulted her into higher levels of fame (and hotness).

Getty

Megan Fox On Plastic Surgery Rumours

Eventually, fans and the media started to notice her transformation over the years. When Allure Magazine asked about her thoughts on cosmetic surgery, Megan was quick to dismiss it, saying: “I would encourage anyone to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin – the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you.”

Megan Talks About Her Flaws

If you think celebrities can’t be insecure, think again! Megan confessed to Variety that she always had problems with acne and scarring. She talked about the steamy make-out scene with Amanda Seyfried and freaking out because of her imperfections. “I remember we were both stressed out because we had chin acne and there was gonna be this micro-close-up of us kissing. [I remember thinking] “They have to paint that out!” I don’t even know if they did, but that was a very stressful scene for the two of us.”

Getty

Thumbs Up Or Thumbs Down?

The internet went crazy when they noticed that Megan Fox had toe-thumbs – there’s even a website dedicated to them! When Jay Leno asked about her viral thumbs, she shared a funny story to explain the deformity. “What is weird to me is I was talking to my mom...and she was like, ‘Oh, I ate tuna every day when I was pregnant with you’, I was wondering if that was what happened to my thumbs. They’re weird and they’re really fat and there’s like a weird knuckle.”

Megan Fox Before And After Surgery

So, did she change her mind about enhancing her looks to boost her self-esteem? While she says she’s never gone through any procedures, the pictures don’t lie. All it takes is a quick stroll down memory lane to see how much she’s changed her iconic features. For starters, here’s a photo from 2003 where she looks lovely as ever attending a movie premiere.

Getty

Getty

2007: Nose Job & Lip Fillers

The following year, we could see some significant changes. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Megan’s nose has become thinner and the tip is more refined. She used to have a broader nose and a slight bump on the bridge – could it just be the magic of contour makeup and angles? Whatever the answer is, Megan Fox’s nose is in-demand among plastic surgeons and patients alike!

Getty

Megan rejected the idea of lip injectables on an interview with Allure Magazine, telling them: “I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips.” But when she was at a Transformers screening in Sydney 12 years ago, they were definitely looking more plump for the camera!

Getty

2008: Boob Job

Megan was always skinny and modest in the chest area, as we’ve seen in her glorious bikini photos – but her curves started becoming more obvious in 2008. Everyone took notice and started suggesting that she secretly got breast implants. While she hasn’t gained much weight, her boobs have gotten bigger and rounder. Could she have had a breast augmentation? Check out this photo of her at the GQ Party and judge for yourself!

Getty

2010: Face Lift And Botox

Megan’s face has been looking more flawless as she ages. While she attributes her perfect complexion to proper skincare and facial peels, some fans are sceptical. Experts believe that she’s had Botox injections to raise her eyebrows, as well as cheek fillers to highlight her cheekbones. Her skin looks tight and puffy in this picture, making her eyes look more deep-set than usual. Can you believe that she was only 24 years old here?

Getty

2011: Megan Fires Back

Fed up with fans and tabloids, she uploaded a Facebook album titled ‘Things You Can’t Do With Your Face When You Have Botox’ to prove the haters wrong. Yes, it’s real – she shows her fine lines and a wide range of facial expressions. While some people think the Botox may have just worn off, we’ve gotta hand it to her for having a sense of humour about it!

2019: Then And Now

Megan recently posted a selfie that had fans gushing, but some people blamed bad plastic surgery for changing the face of their favourite actress. She’s married to her husband Brian Austin Green and they have three sons together. Nowadays, she’s trying to be the best mum she can be, but that doesn’t mean she’s getting a #mumbod any time soon. You’ll find lots of sexy lingerie pics all over her Instagram – and we bet her 7.5 million followers are loving it!

Foxy For Life

If Megan has had enhancements, we can’t blame her for wanting to keep them under wraps. It doesn’t make her any less gorgeous or successful, so who are we to judge? If she’s more comfortable and confident with her new look, we’re happy to support her all the way!

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston’s new hell: Why her life has been ruined