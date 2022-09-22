Christina says Meghan is going through a kind of hazing. Getty

Koo and Andrew dated back in the 80s before The Queen allegedly put an end to their relationship. Since then Andrew has had his own serious issues after befriending paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Christina has also made some dubious friends, she is a known confidant of Ghislaine Maxwell.

This appalling treatment of women isn’t new and dates back as far as 1978 according to Christina.

At that time The Queen’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent was dating Marie Christine von Reibnitz, a baroness of Czech-German lineage.

“She was treated the same way Meghan [has been] treated — with this mocking and lack of respect,” Chrsitina explained.

“We always used to mock her because she kept referring to the royals as ‘delicious cousins.’ It was all done out of habit and not full of hatred and violent plotting. I was a witness.”

Chrisitna was friends with Koo Stark Instagram

Christina doesn’t believe the family has an issue with Meghan’s race but she acknowledges that they’re particularly hard on ‘foreigners’.

“They are tough, they are tough on foreigners,” she said. “It’s not about your skin colour, it’s about being a foreigner.”

In the New York Post interview Christina also took a swipe at the press who have spent the last few weeks over analysing Meghan’s actions as she grieves for her husband’s grandmother.

“She is Harry’s choice of wife,” Oxenberg said. “By their own metrics they have called it a class system. They came up with that system, [by which] you have to respect Harry’s choice.”

WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry and Meghan at The Queens Funeral