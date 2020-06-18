Which of the cast will return? Supplied

According to The Mercury, the “exciting feature drama spin-off” is thanks to a $3.5million Cultural and Creative Industries Stimulus Package, which aims to bolster the art and film industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posie took to her Instagram to celebrate the news and confirmed production was already underway.

"THE STORY CONTINUES. Yes – it really does. And I'm letting you know first," she explained.

"We're developing a feature film. It's called The McLeods of Drovers Run and I started writing the story a couple of months ago. Today we heard that we've got backing from Screen Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to write the very first stage of the movie."

She went on to caution that it is still early days for the potential production.

"We're just at the beginning, the very beginning, but we're on our way. No promises but I have such a good feeling about this. Hope I'm right."

So, which of the original and beloved cast could return?

Bridie Carter has already shared her delight over the news, reposting Posie’s Instagram announcement before adding: "I have no words, do I dream or is it really happening? We look forward to it and thank you sooo much!!! We are the best family, MD family."

Lisa Chappell, who played Claire McLeod, has also shared her hopes for a reboot in the past, telling Woman’s Day: “I really do hope it happens – and that's not to say I know something is happening – but from a purely human point of view of wanting to put good into the world, it seems to have achieved that.”

However, Lisa’s iconic character was tragically killed off in one of TV’s most heartbreaking character deaths we’ve seen to date.

The plausibility of Lisa featuring in the film as Claire seems extremely low.

Myles Pollard, who played Nick, recently revealed to Hit FM Perth that he’d been living a much more serene existence these days.

After the show, Myles went on to star in Home And Away, Jasper Jones and Mystery Road, but has settled into a quieter family-orientated life lately.

As for Alex, also known as actor Aaron Jeffery, there’s a good chance he may return.

Aaron has appeared in some of Australia’s biggest shows including Underbelly Files: Chopper, Wentworth and Janet King.