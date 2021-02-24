“Wow. 💕 Am completely overwhelmed at the amount of kindness that just flowed from so many people," McLeod's Daughter's Rachael Carpani wrote as she updated fans on her health scare. Instagram

“Wow. 💕 Am completely overwhelmed at the amount of kindness that just flowed from so many people on my last post ...one that I hadn’t planned on posting ...but because the messages were piling up and some friends were asking where I had been ...so wanted to put everyone’s mind at ease.”

She added: “Felt all the love . It takes something like this to realise how much kindness there is in so many .”

As well as thanking the nurses, Rachael went on to reassure fans she’s now “home and on the mend”.

The actress was rushed to hospital after suffering acute abdominal pain. Instagram

Rachael, who is best known for her role as Jodi Fountain on the Channel Nine drama, shocked fans when she first revealed the health scare earlier this week.

Sharing two black and white images to her Instagram, the McLeod's star revealed she spent Valentine's weekend in a hospital gown.

The first snap showed the star sitting up in her hospital bed holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers. The second image, however, was more alarming, showing Rachael lying on a hospital bed attached to oxygen. Though, the trooper still managed to pull a peace sign at the camera.

Rachael (bottom centre) was best known for her role as Jodi Fountain on the long-running Channel Nine drama. Channel Nine

The actress captioned the snaps with a lengthy health update.

"Firstly I am fine - I have been discharged from hospital and am recuperating at home," the actress wrote.

"I was admitted to emergency with acute abdominal pain just over a week ago and spent a few days in the ICU. Was then then moved to the surgical ward.

"Basically it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!!) and allowing myself to get quite ill."

Rachael also added a warning to others to look after their health, writing: "Yet again, another lesson, especially to women who tend to ignore their own care because 'there’s no time' or more important things or people to look after.. to stop and listen to what your body is trying to tell you .”

The star's health scare comes amidst preparations for the McLeod's reunion movie, set to drop this year during the 20th anniversary of the show.

New Idea may no longer be on Facebook but you can still find all our juicy content!