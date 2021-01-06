Rachael Carpani (pictured far right with her McLeod's Daughters co-stars) returned to Drover's Run for the first time in over a decade. Supplied

In the post’s lengthy caption Rachael paid tribute to all involved in the hit show as well as the fans as she took a trip down memory lane.

“Get ready for cheesy 😉. I’m not crying you are,” she wrote.

“So this is The last few moments of “Jodi “ saying goodbye to Drovers Run ❤and The Mcleods family .....cut to Rach returning 15 ish years later after a very long flight from lala !) to the very same gate at Drovers Run I walked through as a lil 21yr old to reunite with the amazing @wanderingozzie_ @michalabanas for an incredible meet and greet with all the AMAZING fans who made the effort to come out and have a chat !!❤❤❤”

"I’m not crying you are,” Rachael wrote of the iconic moment. Instagram

Nostalgia levels for McLeod’s Daughters are sky-high at the moment, with confirmation there is a movie on the horizon.

Last year, writer and producer Posie Graeme Evans announced that an "exciting" McLeod's Daughters movie is officially in the works, thanks to a new government grant announced by Minister for the Arts Elise Archer.