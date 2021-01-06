Rachael Carpani heads back to Drover’s Run for the first time in over a decade
- by
Erin Doyle
She was one of McLeod’s Daughters' biggest stars during its heyday.
Playing Jodi Fountain McLeod from 2001 to 2007 (and briefly returning for the series finale in 2009), Rachael Carpani was a fan favourite on the ratings juggernaut before the actress relocated to the US.
WATCH: McLeod's Daughters' Rachael Carpani returns to Drover's Run
But for the first time since the series wrapped 12 years ago, the star made a return to Drover’s Run for a meet and greet event with McLeod’s fans (which you can watch in the player above!).
Rachael shared footage of her last scenes on the show before the video then featured the actress in present day arriving into Kingsford, a property north of Gawler, near Adelaide, South Australia where the show was filmed.
“Hey guys, I just arrived in Adelaide after 15 years,” Rachael said as snapshots of herself with fellow cast members Michala Banas and Simmone Mackinnon flashed up on screen.
Rachael Carpani (pictured far right with her McLeod's Daughters co-stars) returned to Drover's Run for the first time in over a decade.
Supplied
In the post’s lengthy caption Rachael paid tribute to all involved in the hit show as well as the fans as she took a trip down memory lane.
“Get ready for cheesy 😉. I’m not crying you are,” she wrote.
“So this is The last few moments of “Jodi “ saying goodbye to Drovers Run ❤and The Mcleods family .....cut to Rach returning 15 ish years later after a very long flight from lala !) to the very same gate at Drovers Run I walked through as a lil 21yr old to reunite with the amazing @wanderingozzie_ @michalabanas for an incredible meet and greet with all the AMAZING fans who made the effort to come out and have a chat !!❤❤❤”
"I’m not crying you are,” Rachael wrote of the iconic moment.