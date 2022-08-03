Quarter Pounder with Bacon and Quarter Pounder Deluxe have been added to the menu. Supplied

A tasty twist on the classic Quarter Pounder, the Deluxe features crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, cheese, onion, tangy mustard and pickles on top of a juicy 100% Aussie beef patty, while the Quarter Pounder with Bacon includes all the delectable flavours of the classic Quarter Pounder with the addition of bacon - because everything is better with bacon.

But that's not all, my burger-loving friends!

For a limited time, customers will also be able to receive a vintage collectable glass when they purchase any medium or large Quarter Pounder range meal, with four different glasses available to collect that feature the iconic heritage Macca’s logo.

Speaking on the new (and old) additions, Tim Kenward, marketing director of McDonald’s Australia, said, “Macca’s is committed to offering great quality, great tasting food to our customers.

The vintage glasses come in four colours.

“The Quarter Pounder is one of our most iconic menu items and much loved for its delicious flavour combinations and ingredients," he said.

“We are excited to give Quarter Pounder fans even more variety with the addition of the new Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder with Bacon.

“From crispy bacon to fresh lettuce and tomato, there’s something for everyone in this range.”

The newly announced menu items and collectable glasses will be available across Macca’s restaurants nationwide, including via the My Macca’s app and McDelivery, from August 3, with the burgers on offer for a limited time only.