Curry Sauce is back! McDonalds

Aussies have jumped at the chance to get their sticky hands on the Curry Sauce again, with many pleading with McDonald’s to “keep it forever.”

But don't think the sauces are only for McNuggets, with fans already experimenting with flavour combos.

One Macca's enthusiast recommended pairing the new Mighty Hot Sauce with the Mozzarella Sticks, which are also available for a limited time through the new Winter menu.

The Curry Sauce and Mighty Hot Sauce are available for a limited time only. McDonald's

The Mozarella sticks aren’t the only fave returning, Mcdonald's has also brought back the much-loved Mighty Angus burger.

Alongside the return of these fan faves are two brand new Maccas items - the Crème Brulée McFlurry and Crème Brulée Pie.

The new Crème Brulée Pie is a classic reinvented. Filled with smooth crème custard and burnt caramel fillings, the pie is served piping hot and is the perfect dessert during the colder months.

As for the Crème Brulée McFlurry, it will contain a combination of classic vanilla soft serve ice cream, crème custard, burnt caramel fillings as well as a drizzle of warm caramel topping.

McDonald’s new winter menu is now available. McDonald's

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director Tim Kenward explained the reasoning behind the new winter launch.

“Macca’s is giving us another reason to get the gang together and cosy up this winter with delicious new and returning menu items.

“Our winter menu includes the iconic Mighty Angus, one of our customers’ most requested items, a brand-new range of desserts featuring Crème Brulée flavours, and Mozzarella Sticks for the snack lovers.

“These items offer delicious flavour combinations for every Aussie winter moment, whether it be a night in with family or a gathering with friends.”