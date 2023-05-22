The Birthday Cake flavoured Latte is available hot or iced. Supplied

McCafé was conceived in Melbourne in 1993. Since, it has set up shop in 1026 Australian locations and more than 4000 locations globally. Now, according to the food giant, one in four coffees sold in Australia are from their establishment.

Created to cater to Australians' love of quality coffee, the McCafé blend continues to be roasted in Melbourne, where it is sourced from 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

Speaking on their 30th birthday anniversary, Group Brand Manager for McDonald's Australia Lancy Huynh said, "One of the innovations we’re most proud of at McDonald’s Australia is McCafé, a homegrown idea that has turned into a global success."

"It’s a brand that was created by coffee lovers for coffee lovers, so we are extremely proud to celebrate this milestone with the experts that helped shape it – our customers right here in Australia."

The Iced Birthday Cake flavoured latte. Supplied

As for the McCafé coffee van, the birthday tour will kick off on Guilfoyle Lawn in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens on Wednesday May 24, serving free coffee to members of the public from 6am to 2pm.

This will continue in Sydney on Tuesday May 30 at Mrs Macquaries' Chair from 5:30am to 2pm; Brisbane at City Botanic Gardens on Sunday June 4 from 5am to 1pm; and Townsville at Strand Park on Tuesday June 6 from 5:30am to 1pm.