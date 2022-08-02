McDonald's on Church Street, Liverpool, will ban under 18s Google Maps

"This decision was not taken lightly and we are working closely with the police to find a resolution and help reduce these incidents,” they continued.

To enforce the policy it appears the restaurants have engaged security at the door to bar teenage patrons

Speaking to a local paper, the Liverpool Echo, one customer said they had seen the fast-food bouncer turn patrons away.

"As I was leaving the security guard stopped a man he believed to be a teenager and told him they weren't allowing people under 18 into the restaurant after 5pm without an adult with them,” the customer said.

"The man told the security guard he was in his 20s so he apologised and explained that the new company policy meant he couldn't let groups of teens in on their own.”

Aussie Maccas are having a different problem

In Australia, Maccas is trying its best to get young people into its restaurants.

The recents skill shortages have led a Sydney McDonalds franchise to offer $1000 signing bonuses to new staff. While the offer is no longer available, the company is still looking for new crew members.

"Across the country, McDonald's has over 8000 jobs available across crew, management, barista and maintenance roles," a Maccas spokesperson said.

"Our restaurants are actively hiring and looking for people of all ages and experience levels to embark on a career with McDonald's.

