McCafe is removing the Mud Muffin and Blueberry Muffin from its menu. McDonald's

And while the new Banana Blueberry Loaf and the BBQ Bacon & Cheese Toastie are limited additions to the menu - they will only be available for six months - the Double Choc Muffin and the Apple Crumble Muffin will permanently replace the Blueberry and Mud Muffins!

These changes were announced just days after McDonald’s USA announced that it was making major changes to two of its signature burgers: the Big Mac and the Cheeseburger.

WATCH: How to make a hot apple pie just like McDonald’s

It’s still unclear whether Australian McDonald’s will be following suit in regards to those changes…

In the meantime, let’s all mourn the Blueberry and Mud Muffins while simultaneously celebrating the new McCafe options…