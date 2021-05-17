Matthew, who suffers from bipolar disorder, permanently relocated to the US following an arrest and domestic violence allegations. Supplied

Nine years ago, Matthew, who suffers from bipolar disorder, permanently relocated to the US following an arrest and domestic violence allegations from two former girlfriends – both Australian actresses – and has not returned back to Australia since his highly publicised fall from grace.

The Underbelly star reportedly fled to the states in 2012, after making headlines over several serious allegations of domestic violence and assault.

And while the 44-year-old is said to be happy and flourishing in New York City, it appears his chequered past keeps coming back to haunt him.

Despite the backlash, Matthew’s parents are said to be grateful and happy that their son has got his life back on track and are proud of how far he’s come, even though they “miss him terribly”.

“Patti insists she is just happy he’s safe and well where he is and in far better shape these days. She is the first to acknowledge that being away from Australia has played a big part in that,” a source told New Idea.

But it’s clear that her son is never far from Patti’s thoughts.

In a recent Instagram post, where a follower pointed out how her grandson Sam looked like Matt’s dad Bert, Patti was quick to suggest the infant looked more like her son.

“I think he looks like my Matthew,” Patti said, proudly.

