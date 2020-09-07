Matt Preston (pictured) is part of the trio of judges on Plate of Origin. Getty

When you were young, what’s the one food you couldn’t get enough of?

My grandfather’s home-grown strawberries, my mum’s cabbage rolls, and a salad with hard boiled eggs, grated cheese and mayo that my grandmother made.

The last time a meal was so good it almost made you cry?

The first meal back in a restaurant after lockdown. I hadn’t realised how much I’d missed eating out with friends.

Matt (pictured) admitted his favourite cuisine is a toss-up between Italian, Japanese or Vietnamese. Getty

If we looked inside your fridge, we’d see … ?

There’s always parmesan, feta, butter, yoghurt, loads and loads of veg. Bacon and eggs too.

There’s the sourdough starter Gary (Mehigan) gave me back before lockdown started. There’s probably some leftover pasta that one of the boys will have for lunch tomorrow.

If you could only eat one cuisine for the rest of your life what would it be?

I reckon it’s a toss-up between Italian, Japanese or Vietnamese. Although Spanish is really good, and I do love Indian and Portuguese.

Matt (left) confessed that Manu (centre) and Gary's (right) partners are more entertaining than the men. Instagram

Who would be the perfect celebrity dinner party guest?

I’ll pick Manu (Feildel), Gary and their partners. The women, needless to say, are far more entertaining than the men.

