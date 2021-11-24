Matt and Kendall originally met in 2019. Instagram

“I wanted somebody low-key, like an accountant,” she told the publication. “When a friend tried to set me up with Matt, I said, ‘Absolutely not. He’s just too good-looking and too charming'.”

Despite her initial reservations, Kendall agreed to meet up with Matt. But, according to the outlet, things didn’t go so well after the journalist turned up late and ate all the pizza, blaming his tardiness on having just returned from a long stint working overseas.

Luckily, Kendall didn’t give him the cold shoulder and they struck up a devoted romance, even with the professional rivalry.

In fact, it seems they’ve worked out a system with regards to their work, telling Body + Soul that they’ve established a protocol when it comes to sharing information, agreeing to not disclose their morning shows’ respective stories and guests to each other.

While Kendall told the publication that she’s not the best at keeping a secret, Matt described himself as a “vault”.

“I could be told the most spectacular piece of news and I don’t divulge it,” he said, before Kendall added that perhaps this is because he can’t remember the news, according to the publication.

But clearly it’s a system that has worked for the pair as Matt popped the question not two years later in what was a very stressful endeavour.

The Weekend Sunrise reporter announced the engagement via his Instagram on January 1st, explaining that many of his romantic ideas fell through.

“It was planned to perfection - everything but the doves,” Matt wrote. "Half an island was involved, before the borders shut two days out."

"Plan B failed due to a combo of leeches, blizzards, car crashes and a ‘gourmet’ picnic that was, in fact, canned spam.

"Plan C was fool-proof, until a tech crisis created unspeakable cringe (thanks to Charlie in pic 4 who saved the day)!

"Despite it all, she still said yes, and I’m now the luckiest man in the cosmos. And officially sleeping with the enemy @channel7 @channel9 @kendallbora Big thanks to the amazing team @houseofkdor."

Matt also spoke about the proposal on Sunrise, confessing there was “a lot of stress in the lead-up”.

“I didn’t sleep for a few days prior cause I kept bungling the plans,” the 37-year-old said, while also explaining he “was trying to go overboard” to impress Kendall.

Regardless of any proposal mishaps, it seems that Kendall is still head over heels for the Network rival, telling Body + Soul that some of her favourite traits about Matt are his ability to admit when he’s wrong, as well as the effort he puts into special occasions.

“She says such thoughtfulness and care made her realise he was a keeper,” wrote the publication.

