Elly (left) starred on Matt's (right) season of The Bachelor in 2019. Ten

After a short-lived romance with his Bachelor winner Chelsie McLeod, Matt has stayed away from the reality TV spotlight and has returned to work as an astrophysicist.

With his longer hair and hint of stubble, he's looking quite different to the Bachelor we saw on screens only a year before.

Matt stunned fans with his unrecognisable new look back in September after sharing a selfie to his Instagram account.

"Gezzzz, you have changed. You don't look the same," one fan commented.

"You look different today," another added.

Matt's moved on from his time on the reality dating show. Ten

Rather than go down the influencer road as many other past Bachelors and Bachelorettes have done, Matt uses his profile to share snaps of his baking ventures, adorable dog Pluto and all things outer space.

Speaking to Bounty Parents, Matt admitted that being in the spotlight had its challenged.

"You are putting yourself out there and you are subject to a degree of scrutiny and commentary. Being in the public eye with things I am passionate about like science and space, means that I’m not opening up about the private parts of my life so much, it’s a more controlled degree of exposure to the public," he explained.

Matt loves spending time with his pet pooch, Pluto. Instagram

Most recently, the former Bachelor revealed his partnership with Cartoon Network's Ben 10 Space-Tacular and spoke out about mental health for R U OK Day.

He's also a proud dad...to a Tamagotchi! Matt captioned a recent photo of himself with his baby: "I’m not like a regular tamagotchi dad. I’m a cool tamagotchi dad."

As for Matt's dating life, he appears to be single as his last known girlfriend was Chelsie.

"I take a while to bounce back from break-ups, so it’s just something that hasn’t been a priority while I’ve been looking after myself," he explained to Bounty Parents.

He looks a bit different to his Bachelor days. Instagram

However, Matt was linked to another reality star - 2020 Married At First Sight bride Connie Crayden whom he met at an event in Melbourne earlier in 2020 and they "really hit it off."

"Connie was chatting with Matt for ages," an insider told OK! back in March.

"They seemed to really hit it off. There was definitely some serious chemistry between them."

As for Elly's season of The Bachelor - don't expect Matt to tune in.