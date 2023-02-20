Matilda , who turns 18 in October, was just two years old when her father died of an accidental drug overdose in January 2008. His bereft ex-fiancé, Michelle Williams, was left to raise his look-alike progeny alone.

Time sure does fly, as Heath Ledger ’s only child is all grown up and ready to spread her wings.

Now, New Idea hears that Matilda is planning a secret pilgrimage Down Under, to experience the sandy beaches and sunny skies of Perth, where her late dad grew up.

“Matilda’s graduating high school in a couple of months,” says a source. “She’s keen to take a year off and head to Australia. She wants to get to see and spend time with Heath’s family before she gets down to the serious business of university in America.”

Before the pandemic, Heath’s parents Kim Ledger and Sally Bell would often journey to New York, where Matilda lives with Michelle, 42, her new stepfather Thomas Kail, and two younger half-siblings.

“But since then, it’s been harder for Kim and Sally to get across the other side of the world,” explains the source. “Of course they would be thrilled to bits if Matilda was to come and spend some time with them, now that she’s old enough.”