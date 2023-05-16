Getty

Read on for everything you need to know about Matchbox Twenty’s Australian tour; including when tickets go on sale and how to purchase them!

Where in Australia is Matchbox Twenty touring in 2024?

Matchbox Twenty will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Yarra Valley, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, the Gold Coast and Brisbane. For full details, see the list below:

February 13: RAC Arena, Perth

February 15: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide

February 16: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

February 17: Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley

February 20: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

February 22: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

February 23: GIO Stadium, Canberra

February 24: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Canberra

February 26: Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

February 27: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

WATCH: Coldplay touring Australia

Where can I buy tickets to Matchbox Twenty’s Australian tour?

You can buy tickets to Matchbox Twenty’s Australian shows via Ticketek Australia (although if you want tickets to the Wollongong show on February 20, you’ll have to purchase through Ticketmaster Australia).

There will be a few pre-sales for the Australian leg of Matchbox Twenty’s tour:

The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 16 at 2pm.

The Telstra pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 17 at 2pm.

The promoter/venue/my Ticketek/my Ticketmaster pre-sale begins on Friday, May 19 at 2pm.

Tickets for the Matchbox Twenty Australian tour go on sale to the public on Tuesday, May 23 at 9am on both Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

How much are Matchbox Twenty Australian tour tickets?

According to Ticketek Australia, standard tickets will range from $99.90 - $299.90.