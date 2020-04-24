Fans are puzzled by Ben's departure. Channel 10

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ben left production about three months ago, when production had only just started. At that time, contestants were only told that he had left “for personal reasons”.

Sources close to Ungermann said he was disappointed with how the issue has been managed.

He made a comment on Instagram advising his fans: “Don’t believe everything you read guys”. He also thanked fans for their support on social media.

Ben placed runner-up on season nine of MasterChef.

According to his bio on the official MasterChef page, Ben is dubbed the ‘Ice Cream King’ by fans, he launched Ungermann Brothers, an ice cream parlour alongside his brother Danny in Ipswich in 2018.

The business opened a second parlour on the Gold Coast late last year.