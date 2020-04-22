Reece is appearing on MasterChef: Back to Win. Channel 10

Since his first appearance, the owner of Newcastle-based business CakeBoi said that he managed to lose the weight by switching to a a plant-based diet and finding more balance in his life.

"The show was so stressful I didn’t see my health as a priority, I was more focused on the show rather than my health," he said, looking back at his original stint on the popular cooking show.

The cook has lost 35 kilos since he was a MasterChef contestant in 2018. Channel 10

Health now takes a front seat in his life, and Reece said that he makes sure he takes time out for exercise, and tracks everything that he eats on an app on his phone.

"What I normally do is log what I eat, I find that’s the best way to keep me accountable," he added.

Reece was left red-faced in the kitchen on Tuesday's episode when the judges found "poo chutes" in his prawns.

"Bit of poo chute in mine," commented Jock.

"Yeah, I've got some in mine, too," added fellow judge Andy Allen.