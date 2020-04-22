Tracy went AWOL during Tuesday's episode. Channel 10

It's unclear exactly why Tracy and Poh didn't make the edit, however one reason for Poh's absence could be because she had featured so heavily in previous episodes.

Before Tuesday's episode, fans had criticised producers for giving the season one chef too much airtime.

Poh was nowhere to be seen during Courtney's elimination. Channel 10

In a Facebook fan group, Masterchef Australia 2020, many viewers branded this year's series 'The Poh Show'.

"Is this the Poh show?" asked one fan.

Another commented, "It always was the Poh show, even when she was with Julie [Goodwin] it was still the Poh show. Just over it."