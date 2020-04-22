Eagle-eyed MasterChef: Back to Win viewers were concerned on Tuesday when Poh Ling Yeow and Tracy Collins went AWOL during the episode.
WATCH: MasterChef’s Tracy and Poh missing during Courtney’s elimination
The pair were nowhere to be seen as eliminated contestant Courtney Roulston was filmed hugging the remaining chefs in an emotional goodbye.
"Where's Tracy?" one viewer asked on Twitter.
While another responded, "And Poh. Maybe they did a runner?"
Tracy went AWOL during Tuesday's episode.
Channel 10
It's unclear exactly why Tracy and Poh didn't make the edit, however one reason for Poh's absence could be because she had featured so heavily in previous episodes.
Before Tuesday's episode, fans had criticised producers for giving the season one chef too much airtime.
Poh was nowhere to be seen during Courtney's elimination.
Channel 10
In a Facebook fan group, Masterchef Australia 2020, many viewers branded this year's series 'The Poh Show'.
"Is this the Poh show?" asked one fan.
Another commented, "It always was the Poh show, even when she was with Julie [Goodwin] it was still the Poh show. Just over it."