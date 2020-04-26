Reynold has done it again - he's created a beautiful, mesmerising AND delicious MasterChef masterpiece.

Described as the 'dish of the competition', Reynold has set the benchmark in just the second week of the show.

On Sunday night, he served the judges a burnt vanilla meringue, with lemon jam, coffee-vanilla ice-cream and a dark chocolate whipped ganache.

'That was about as close to transcendental dessert magic I've ever seen,' Melissa Leong said.

'It's not too sweet. The coffee balances with the lemon balances with everything else.

'The textures are distinct and cohesive. You have play of temperature and texture. It's just so highly conceived, it blows my little noggin. I feel privileged to eat it. So thank you.'