Reynold has done it again - he's created a beautiful, mesmerising AND delicious MasterChef masterpiece.
Described as the 'dish of the competition', Reynold has set the benchmark in just the second week of the show.
On Sunday night, he served the judges a burnt vanillameringue, with lemon jam, coffee-vanilla ice-creamand a dark chocolate whipped ganache.
'That was about as closeto transcendental dessert magicI've ever seen,' Melissa Leong said.
'It's not too sweet.The coffee balances with the lemonbalances with everything else.
'The textures are distinctand cohesive.You have play of temperatureand texture.It's just so highly conceived,it blows my little noggin.I feel privileged to eat it.So thank you.'
Reynold's masterpiece.
Jock Zonfrillo gushed: 'Don't understand how you can do itin the time.You know, not everything you dois perfect,but, God, when it is,it's incredible.That coffee ice-cream, smooth as.The whipped chocolate is to die for.I got a hit of the jam. Wow.Just made me smile.
The Scottish import gave the dessert king a hug. 'It's just so good.And the balance is so good.The elements are so good.It is so good. Well done, mate.'
Andy Allen couldn't agree more. 'It's probably right up therewith the dish of the competition.It's technically sound, but overallit tastes bloody fantastic, Reynold.'
As for Ben M, it wasn't his night.
The Tassie cook's salmon dish failed to impress, sending him home.