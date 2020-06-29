Melissa, Jock and Andy took over this year. Instagram

When Jock received the latest vile post via Instagram about his co-star Melissa, he decided enough was enough.

“Geez I will be glad when this dumb a**e MasterChef finishes I wouldn't watch it but sick of while watching other 10 program,” the user, who Jock chose to name by leaving their details public, wrote.

"Having to watch trailers of you and that painful g**k criticise what is put in front of you because a pea is in the wrong place half the stuff no one would ever make geez you are so far up yourselves."

Jock didn't take kindly to the hateful message. Getty

The 43-year-old judge immediately responded to the disgraceful message by sharing it to his own Instagram complete with impassioned caption.

“Where to begin with this... Firstly I can only assume you are referring to @fooderati when you used the term 'g**k'...” Jock wrote.

“She’s actually Melissa, she’s my work wife, my sister, my mate, she drinks espresso like I do, she is able to express and articulate a damn sight better than you can clearly and that is just the beginning.

She’s a woman whose origin happens to be different than yours, but why does that make you so afraid?

I feel sorry for you that you cannot see past the colour of someone’s skin or actually the fact they are just different than your white ass in any way.”

Jock calls Melissa his "work wife". Channel 10

Jock went to ask the viewer to “educate” themselves and be “a better human” before warning other followers and fans that similar messages sent to him in future would be called out by name too.

Melissa, 38, who was at the centre of the attack, shared the message to her own social media with a spectacular tear down.

Instead of trying to formula a long response, Melissa simply corrected the viewer’s poor grammar before adding a simple a witty swipe: “I couldn't help myself, I had to mark this one up. Grammar is the difference between knowing your s**t, and knowing you're s**t.”

Ouch.