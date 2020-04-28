-
MasterChef fans left stressed after watching Poh race against clock
"Watching Poh cook is worse than watching my wife give birth"
MasterChef: Back to Win fans felt stressed out by Poh Ling Yeow's cooking style on Monday night after the celebrity chef's slow start left her struggling.
The 47-year-old cook tried her hand at cooking culurgiones - a Sardinian potato dumpling - in the group challenge between teams.
But Poh struggled to finish on time as she raced against the clock, leaving viewers frustrated, with many taking to Twitter to vent.
Poh's race against the clock left fans anxious.
"Watching Poh cook is worse than watching my wife give birth," wrote one clearly anxious viewer.
"Great, my heart hasn't recovered from Poh's last cook and now I have to do it all again," said another.
One fan claimed Poh gave them "a heart attack every challenge", while another said, "SHE STRESSES US OUT TILL OUR BRAINS EXPLODE."
Thankfully, Poh got there in the end. Even though her fans couldn't quite believe it.
"How does Poh pull it off every time!! Every ounce of stress is worth it," wrote one fan.
Added another: "Give it to Poh to save Australia after our stress level went through the f**king roof".
Poh finally delivered the goods just in time.
