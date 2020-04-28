Poh's race against the clock left fans anxious. Channel 10

"Watching Poh cook is worse than watching my wife give birth," wrote one clearly anxious viewer.

"Great, my heart hasn't recovered from Poh's last cook and now I have to do it all again," said another.

One fan claimed Poh gave them "a heart attack every challenge", while another said, "SHE STRESSES US OUT TILL OUR BRAINS EXPLODE."

Thankfully, Poh got there in the end. Even though her fans couldn't quite believe it.

"How does Poh pull it off every time!! Every ounce of stress is worth it," wrote one fan.

Added another: "Give it to Poh to save Australia after our stress level went through the f**king roof".