Reynold's dessert left, dish from the promo right. Channel Ten

“Unless multiple people use the same serveware, we're going to find out who made the famous "best dish ever" as soon as they start plating. Too many ad spoilers this year!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Reynold’s bowl looks like the winner from the ad,” another commented.

With a third also noting: “The Reynold bowl is a bit of a giveaway.”

Reynold is a favourite to take out the competition. Instagram

Even with many fans realising the winning dish had been ruined; the actual unveiling of Reynold’s dish was still something to behold.

Plating up an Alice In Wonderland inspired dessert, Reynold created a theatrical dish comprised of caramelised white chocolate diplomat, pistachio sponge, matcha crumble, dark chocolate and vanilla caramel.

The dish wowed the judges. Channel Ten

Naming it ‘Down the rabbit hole’ the magic was served when Reynold poured his hot caramel over the base of the dish to melt the chocolate and create a rabbit hole.

The judges were spellbound.

“We asked for fairy tale and if that’s not fairy-tale in a bowl, my goodness, it just looks so magical,” judge Melissa Leong commented.

“THAT is special,” Andy added.

Although unsurprising, the deliberation was unanimous with Reynold earning himself the immunity pin.