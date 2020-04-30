Channel 10

While it wasn't an elimination round, Dani seemed uncharacteristically overwhelmed by the task, and she just couldn't hold it together.

"I know there's no elimination today but that, to me, doesn't matter. I want to make sure that every time I come into this kitchen I come in putting my best foot forward. I've put so much on the line for this experience."

Wearing the weight of the immunity pin also seemed to be getting to her.

"Every time the judges come over to my bench I feel like they're expecting more and I just don't feel like I'm cooking like myself. I know that I can cook and when I get here I feel like I can't."

Missing home, her two kids and the life she put on hold to return to the MasterChef kitchen nine years after her first season, Dani tearfully said, "I just don't feel ... good".

Some fans couldn't cope with her meltdown, and told Dani to toughen up.

"Dani needs to stop flip flopping and just commit to an idea!" one wrote on Twitter.

"Stop sooking, get back to cooking Dani," another shared.

However, there were others who were sympathetic toward the chef, including one who tweeted: "I'm not usually a Dani fan but I felt that - we've all been there."

Luckily, Dani made it through the challenge despite her "slight meltdown".

The judges, however, sensed there was no cohesion with the pork and prawn elements on the plate.

Judging her plate, chef and former MasterChef winner Andy Allen said: "This just screams of someone that was confused. You probably did two dishes in the end.

"So that's probably why we've got something that seems like it was a quick cook - because there were so many other things going on," he added.