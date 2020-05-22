Ben's made few appearances on social media since. Instagram

Now, MasterChef has removed Ben from the show's opening title sequence, despite all other eliminated contestants remaining.

Judge Jock Zonfrillo announced Ben’s departure from the show in last Sunday night’s episode telling fellow contestants: "Due to a personal matter, Ben has had to leave the competition, and he will not be returning.”

Ben featured in the opening credit once more on Monday night, but has not appeared since.

Ben has been removed from the show credits. Instagram

In an interview with Now To Love, chef Hayden Quinn said contestants had been kept in the dark and had no chance to say goodbye to Ben.

“I haven't seen or heard from Ben since, so I know as much as you,” he revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, the MasterChef contestant was arrested by police detectives in Docklands in February.

The news of the arrest was confirmed by Victoria Police via a statement.

"The arrest follows an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Docklands on 23 February. A 33-year-old Queensland man has been charged with two counts sexual assault," it reads.

Ben is also listed to appear before the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on June 25.

Ben denies the allegations. Instagram

The MasterChef contestant has hired a criminal defence lawyer to fight the charges.

"I act for Ben Ungermann," lawyer Adam Houda wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday night.

"Allegations against my client are vehemently denied and will be defended."

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, Mr Houda says Ben strongly denies the charges.

"My client is distressed by the charges, which came as a huge shock to him," he told the publication.

"The allegations, I am instructed, are a complete fabrication and are denied."