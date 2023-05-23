Fans have slammed Channel 10 for not giving all the contestants equal air time. Channel 10

And whilst fellow fans came out in droves to share in their frustrations as to not being able to see all of the dishes presented to the judges, other fans said the editing was “nothing new.”

“Haven’t you watched the previous 14 series?” one viewer responded.

“There really isn’t time to watch everyone’s dish being tasted. The judges have watched throughout the cook and have chosen a certain number of dishes to taste, as they have always done.”

“They usually focus on the best and the worst dishes of the challenge,” said another.

“If you watch MasterChef from other countries, they do exactly the same thing,” one more added to the commentary.

Robbie has quickly amassed a legion of fans. Channel 10

Despite a lack of airtime for some contestants, fan favourites like 65-year-old Youth Support Worker Robbie Cooper, have already made their mark both in the competition and in the hearts of fans tuning in from home.

“I’m disappointed and confused. What did he cook?” a fan wrote after watching Monday night's episode.

“Was he even there? I don’t think I even saw him,” said another.

One thing disgruntled fans can look forward to however, is that as the contestants are whittled down, remaining contestants will be given additional airtime that they may not have experienced in previous episodes.