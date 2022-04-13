Sashi is back in the kitchen for another chance to win. Ten

When judges Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo approached him at his cooking station, Sashi revealed how excited he was to be back.

“I’ve missed this,” he replied as he whipped up a storm in the kitchen. As for what he’s afraid of this season, Sashi had an understandable answer for the judges.

“As a winner of MasterChef, walking back into fans versus favourites, what are you most scared of?” Jock asked before Sashi replied: “Going home a bit early.”

“Going against fans, I can see in their eyes the hunger, the drive, the passion, and they know a lot about us, and we don’t know anything about them yet,” he added in a piece-to-camera.

The MasterChef favourite had a record-breaking win in 2018. Ten

If anything, Sashi’s past experience on the show, paired with his incredible achievements in the years since he won, it’s the fans who should be worried.

Following his win, Sashi opened a series of pop-up restaurants called GAJA by Sashi before putting down roots in his local Adelaide with a restaurant and express version of GAJA.

He also launched his own home chef kits called Sashi’s Secret, with kits for dishes like Nasi Goreng and Malaysian Chicken Curry.

Speaking with The Advertiser, Sashi also revealed his plans to launch a new fine-dining restaurant, The Pandan Club, in India this June.

“I was rejuvenated on the show but it was not as easy as I thought it would be.” Ten

As for his second stint on the show, where he faces a revamped format and “hungry new contestants”, Sashi admitted it was much tougher than the first.

“I was rejuvenated on the show but it was not as easy as I thought it would be,” he told The Advertiser.

“The competition is very stiff. There’s a lot of changes, the judges are different … the new contestants really want to take down the favourites.

“They really want to do better than us and make a statement in the industry. It was just much harder this time around to go there and put up good food.”