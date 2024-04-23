Season sixteen of MasterChef Australia may have only just started airing on Channel Ten, but already the search has commenced for the next batch of contestants to star in the hit reality cooking competition in 2025.

While details for season seventeen are scarce, the application does make note that filming will take place between October 2024 and April 2025 over 30 weeks, with a break over the holiday period.

The rules of entry also make clear that applicants must be amateurs, and must not hold any professional cooking qualifications or have experience in a professional cooking environment.

Applicants who also derive their main source of income from a professional environment (eg. restaurants, hotels, cafes, and catering) will also be disqualified.