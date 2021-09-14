Who is Professor? We investigate. Channel Ten

Upon our first introduction to the Professor, the masked character said: "I am Professor. I want to experiment and push the boundaries of our reality."

During the premiere episode, we were granted some more telling clues. From his strength being "insightful" to the rose and heart symbols in his video introduction, along with a map pointing to Peru. What's more, the audience was also given a brief glimpse at a book called The End Is Nigh.

While desperately trying to absorb all these Easter Eggs, viewers also listened to the Professor's speech which contained even more hints related to his identity.

A rose, heart symbols, and a map pointing to Peru were all clues related to the Professor. Channel Ten

"I’m the Professor and I want to make the world a better place. Am I opinionated? The answer must be yes but that’s not news. Knowledge is very important to me, even if it’s not the type you find at university. Our mother universe is huge, the possibilities for love are just as big as long as we have some faith.

"I’m a Scientist. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories. I’m always searching for the answer for the right cues. I like to think outside the square, it makes me an outsider but that’s okay. I like to break stereotypes and go where others don’t. I am Professor, I’m going to win The Masked Singer."

So far, here is who the judges have guessed is behind the mask.

Dannii: English physicist and former musician Brian Cox.

Hughesy: Bobby Cannavale (The rose prompted the comedian to think of Rose Byrne. And the South America reference led him to think of the Carnival festival in Rio de Janeiro. Together, the clues led Hughesy to think of Rose Byrne's husband, Bobby Cannavale).

Urzila: The Project's Waleed Aly (Who the comedian said was in a band called Robot Child).

Jackie O: Matt Agnew. After asking the Professor if they had found love on The Bachelor or Paradise, the masked character said: "I have certainly been a bachelor at times in my life. But to me, love is paradise." Jackie ended up taking a guess at Astrophysicist and former bachie, Matt Agnew.

As for viewers at home? While some agree that it could be Waleed Aly or Matt Agnew disguised as a Professor, many other Twitter users have guessed it's actually Catch My Disease singer Ben Lee, who has spent time in Peru. Hmmm.

So just who is lurking behind that mask? We guess we'll have to wait and see. In the mean time, we'll keep you updated with all the new clues.

