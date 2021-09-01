The Masked Singer is hitting our screens very soon! Channel Ten

Fans were thrilled with the news and even the judges chimed in, sharing messages of excitement on the post.

"Okay lets party 🎉 and live tweeting. Who's with me?" wrote Dannii Minogue in one comment.

Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes added: "The surprises will be next level mind blowing."

They will be joined by Jackie 'O' Henderson and fan-favourite Urzila Carlson to round out the panel this season, with Osher Günsberg hosting the show.

As for the singers, they'll be hiding behind some truly outrageous masks this season, including a huge fish with a mullet and a kind of creepy baby.

Last month, fans got a first glimpse of the new Masked Singer contestants. Channel Ten

Fans were given a few hints about who might be singing behind the masks on the 10Play website.

"Hiding behind elaborate costumes designed by Oscar, BAFTA and AFI-winning costume designer Tim Chappel, are ARIA award winners, Logie recipients, world champions and even a member of the Order of Australia," the site reads.

Who could they be referring to? Is there a Logie winner behind that vampire mask?

Fans have already started guessing at which stars are hiding behind the elaborate costumes this year, especially when one singer lost their mask in a teaser clip.

The video shared by Channel 10 showed Mullet losing their head – literally – on stage and rushing to cover their identity.

WATCH: Masked Singer contestant loses their prop head in new trailer (Article continues after video)

Though viewers didn't get a good look at their face, guesses about who it may be started to flood in.

"Mullet is Dipper surely," one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another suggested: "The fish [Mullet] is Jimmy Barnes."

But as any fan of The Masked Singer would know, you can never tell exactly who is under the mask until it comes off.

So looks like we'll just have to wait and see who hits the stage on Monday, September 13 when The Masked Singer Australia's new season premieres.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.