Dave revealed he and Mel B clashed on set. Network 10

"I love her, and she knows it, but me and her have a relationship going. She told me to beep off in our first meeting," he added.

Hughesy went on the explain that the pair often sparred due to their big personalities.l

“Because I’ve got my own ideas and she has hers, and sometimes they clash," he explained. "I love her though. And she knows I love her."

Throughout his stint on the show, Dave has been renowned for his hilariously incorrect takes on which celebrities are behind the mask - and this apparently annoyed the former Spice Girl.

WATCH: Masked Singer 2022 - Thong

"When I guess Taylor Swift, she goes, ‘I know Taylor. She isn’t that tall’. I said, ‘You haven’t seen her for a few months – she might have shrunk’,” he recalled.

He added, “I keep guessing dead people on the show. She doesn’t understand that’s my thing. She just doesn’t understand."

Joining the professional funny man and global pop star is radio royalty Chrissie Swan and pop-culture icon Abbie Chatfield. Plus, host extraordinaire Osher Günsberg will once again return for the fourth season of Australia’s addictive singing competition.

With mystery celebrities coming from Australia and worldwide to perform, the panel must use their combined showbiz know-how to unravel who is behind the mask - with undoubtedly hilarious results.

This year sees an all-new panel. Supplied

Speaking of heading Down Under to add some international spice to the country’s biggest guessing game, Mel B said, “Hello Australia. I have missed you so much but I am back and I can’t wait to get the party started with Hughesy, Abbie and Chrissie.

"Let me tell you though, I am the best-ever game player and I have something up my sleeve that none of these guys have… I’ve hidden behind these masks as a competitor not once but twice.

"So I’m bringing all my secret inside knowledge to this. But more to the point, I’m bringing the fun. Fasten your seatbelts, everyone, it’s going to be a rollercoaster ride.”

The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to 10.

Can't get enough of The Masked Singer 2022? Check out the links below!

Everything we know about The Masked Singer 2022 so far