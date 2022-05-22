The reality TV couple first announced they were expecting in an Instagram post earlier this year, with a photo of themselves cradling Mary's growing bump.

"I think you guys probably have an idea, but I will just confirm. We are definitely having another baby this year," Mary penned in the caption.

Conor also followed up with an ultrasound photo of their baby and said: "Another baby Canning on the way. We can’t wait to meet you."

The couple first announced their second pregnancy earlier this year. Instagram

This time last year, the couple announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl they named Summer.

"@conorjcanning and I present to you Summer Elizabeth Canning. 6 weeks earlier than planned but she is doing such an amazing job," Mary announced at the time.

In Conor's post, he gushed over Summer and wrote: "The world is already a better place now that you are in it. We love you."

They're now a family of five! Instagram

With three kids between them, their one-year-old daughter Summer, Mary's eight-year-old daughter Chanel, and now their newest addition, Mary and Conor are proving that true love really does exist.

The two met and fell in love on season three of Bachelor in Paradise Australia, and have continued to delight fans with sweet updates as they grow their family.

Now, with another adorable mini-me in the mix, congratulations are in order for the happy family!

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!