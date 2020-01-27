WATCH: Princess Mary and Prince Frederik look tense as they attend New Year's show

Crown Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederik have sparked outrage after it was revealed the royal couple have secretly owned a Swiss ski lodge for 10 years.

The Danish couple are facing the ire of their nation after Frederik announced Mary and the kids will spend 12 weeks at a villa in Verbier, Switzerland.

The prince revealed he and Mary have owned the property for a decade and even rent it out when they aren’t using it.

The Danish royal family live on a public allowance, which can only be spent on foreign assets with the approval of parliament.

Member of parliament Mai Villadsen told Danish press: “I was very surprised when I found out

that the family does not just have such a house, they have had such a house for 10 years, without any ordinary Danes knowing about it.”