The prince revealed he and Mary have owned the property for a decade and even rent it out when they aren’t using it.
The Danish royal family live on a public allowance, which can only be spent on foreign assets with the approval of parliament.
Member of parliament Mai Villadsen told Danish press: “I was very surprised when I found out that the family does not just have such a house, they have had such a house for 10 years, without any ordinary Danes knowing about it.”
Getty
After the backlash, the royal court released a statement which revealed Mary and Fred would no longer accept financial gain from the ski lodge due to concerns over “privacy and safety”.
The statement also said the villa was paid for with the couple’s personal funds.
Danish outlet Her & Nu reports the Verbier property was bought for 10 million Danish krone ($2 million AUD) and is now worth 17m DKK ($3.6m AUD).
The news comes as Mary and Fred announced their four children Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and 9-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, would attend boarding school in Switzerland.
For more, pick up a copy of this week's New Idea - on sale now!
April GloverApril Glover is News Editor at New Idea magazine. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, real-life, celebrity and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK for five years.