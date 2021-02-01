Martha (pictured) created one of the most memorable moments in reality TV when she poured her wine over Cyrell Paule’s head during a Married At First Sight dinner party. Nine

When Fitzy brought up the subject of the tacky wine-throwing incident, which saw Jess Power covered in house vino, Martha agreed the tactic seemed a little too familiar.

“Yes I did the initial throwing, that was me, I started that trend,” Martha told the radio hosts, referring to her infamous altercation with Cyrell in 2019.

When asked whether she was afraid the wine would be coming in her direction, Martha admitted, while the two brides previously had beef, there was bigger fish to fry.

“She was not coming for me, she wanted Jess,” she said.

Cyrell (pictured) was accused of copying MAFS co-star Martha. Nine

The reality star then agreed with Wippa, who added: “When I saw it I thought, don’t tell me you’re throwing wine again? That’s been done, that’s Marthas thing.”

Despite allegedly making amends with Cyrell, Martha admitted her anxiety was high during filming because she wasn’t sure how the evening would play out.

“Were you nervous that Cyrell was going to go you?” Fitzy asked, to which she replied: “I was petrified, I’m not confrontational. I’m like all bark no bite that’s me.”

She added: “I like to say a few things that I would never ever become physical.”

While chatting with the radio hosts, Martha also confessed she and partner Michael Brunelli had their reservations about taking part in the controversial experiment reunion.

At the reunion dinner, Jess Power (pictured) was covered in house vino. Nine

“I didn’t really want to do it. I feel like it’s in the past, we’ve changed, we’ve grown so much. We didn’t want to be back in that environment. It’s hard, it’s high-pressure,” she said.

Martha went on to say that one of the biggest problems with reality TV is that producers often focus on one “snippet” from the show, which becomes the focal point.

She confessed: “I’m not naturally a very nervous person, I don’t really get anxiety but I am nervous and I feel anxious about it.

“The thing about reality TV is there are little seconds or make it so you forget where the cameras are rolling, that’s what makes reality TV those little snippets,” she added.