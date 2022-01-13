Martha, who recently got engaged to former co-star Michael Brunelli, quelled the rumours. Instagram

But the 33-year-old, who recently got engaged to long-term boyfriend and former co-star Michael Brunelli, quelled the rumours.

“I am not pregnant! You can stop asking me. I've been offline because I have felt like s**t since Covid,” she said.

Martha then shared the DMs she’d received from fans assuming she was pregnant.

“I have a weird incline… are you pregnant?” one user wrote, incorrectly writing “incline” rather than “inkling”.

“The ‘dream’ you had I was pregnant isn't real, the ‘incline’ lol inkling you had I was pregnant... babe you ain't onto something,” Martha hilariously responded.

“Go talk to your crystals for another month and see what happens, who knows maybe your "incline" might come true!”

Martha and Michael met on the 2019 season of MAFS, and shocked fans by making their on-screen romance thrive on the outside world.

In December last year, the pair got engaged before taking a whirlwind holiday around the US to celebrate.

The couple have previously opened up about the prospect of starting a family. In September, when asked by a fan on Instagram where he hopes to be in five years, Michael shared a stock image of a family-of-four.

When asked if he and Martha would raise their future kids in Sydney, where they currently live, or their hometown of Melbourne, the personal trainer responded: “It's something we're undecided about. There are pros and cons to both.”

“When the time comes, we'll make the decision that best suits us at that point.”