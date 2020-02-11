Martha admits that she loves being in each other’s company.

‘It’s nice to be around each other all the time. Before with one in Melbourne and the other in Sydney it was hard,’ she says.

And now that the pair are living together, they say the next step is marriage although they’re not rushing into anything yet.

‘This year we’re focussing on living together but it’s something for the future for sure!’ says Michael.

Martha also says the pair love children and plans to have their own one day.

‘We talk about having kids all the time!’ she adds.

The reality TV couple also talked about their plans for Valentines and they also bought each other little presents.

‘We’re going to do something really chill, just cook each other nice meal and hang out. I got Michael some accessories to jazz up his look and he’s going to get me something that I pick out on the day,’ says Martha.

The couple describe their apartment as minimalist chic, but not as minimalist as Michael’s old home.

‘That was so bare, there was nothing there but essentials,’ Martha laughs.

‘But I like things to be tidy, we’re just getting used to the small space, but I say our style is clean and modern masculine.’

