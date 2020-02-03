Nine

“I’m a bit of a larrikin and stuff like that and have a laugh and a joke but don’t misunderstand from that the fact I’m a sensitive guy inside as well,” he says.

“Australia is going to see me. They’re not going to see any sugar-coated individual. They’ll just see Steve. This is a fact. I cannot stress that enough.”

The UK-born barbershop owner moved to Australia 20 years ago and has never looked back.

Steve knows he’ll stand out from the rest of the contestants as an older groom, but he also says being young at heart will help him get along with the other couples at dinner parties.

“I think it will be an interesting dynamic, because I’m the oldest person in the show,” he explains.

“I don’t see myself as a 52-year-old. I just don’t see myself as an age, to be honest. I just enjoy whatever I’m doing, where I’m doing it.”

Channel 7

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Steve has looked for love on reality television.

“I did First Dates about two, three years ago,” he admits.

In 2018, the father of one was on Channel Seven’s First Dates Australia, where he brutally rejected his date because he “didn’t feel the spark”.

Speaking about his future wife, Steve says he knows the odds are stacked against his marriage working out. Despite this, he’s willing to give it a red-hot go!

“This is an experiment and some things will work, some things won’t,” he says. “I’m just looking for somebody that’s super supportive, super understanding and caring.

“I’ve had that in the past and it’s made me realise that I want

it again.”

The most important trait in his ‘perfect woman’ is loyalty – so hopefully Steve is paired with someone who will go into bat for him at the explosive dinner parties!

“If it’s somebody who’s got my back, as I will always have theirs, I would be a very happy man,” Steve adds.

