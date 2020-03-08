MAFS' Stacey shows more expression than EVER before as she says 'I LOVE Michael'
The look of love: 'All I can do now is forgive him. I love him.'
by
Penelope Kilby
It was the moment Australia never saw coming - Married At First Sight's Stacey Hampton professed her love for cheating husband, Michael Goonan.
The bombshell moment came when Stacey was telling Australia how proud she was of Michael for not drinking alcohol on his birthday, because his birthday is a 'big' deal.
'This week was a hard week,' Michael began. 'There was no gym, but plenty of heavy lifting.
'I have basically been spending every waking minute showing Stacey how much she means to me.
'It was my birthday this week. I went out and had a few drinks, non-alcoholic drinks,' he explained.
Furthermore, 'My birthday was always a big celebration for me. I probably had the best birthday of my life, to be quite honest with you. I was in bed by 9pm watching Ocean’s Eleven, and the only think stolen from me was my heart.'
Aww, bless.
'Not drinking is huge,' Stacey said, beaming at her over-achieving hubby.
'It’s a big thing… all I can do now is forgive him… he’s dedicated to getting that trust. I love him.'
Expert John is astonished. 'Are you in love with him?'
Stacey was embarrassed, VERY embarrassed. 'Moving on… yeah,' she giggled, fanning herself with her 'stay' card.
'Have you told him that before?' John quizzed further.
'No… I’m getting hot,' the fanning accelerated.
Michael was over the moon, declaring, 'I’m in love with Stacey. I’ve never chased a girl that hard before in my life.'
Mishel rolled her eyes on numerous occasions throughout the cringey declaration.
Thee couple even discussed introducing their children and moving in together once out of the experiment.
The other couples were gobsmacked, to say the least.