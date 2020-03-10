She's been labeled 'super-jealous' by her husband Drew Brauer, but Married At First Sight's KC Osborne was within her rights to be wary.
And there are text messages to prove it!
MUST WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: MAFS' Michael Goonan seen with 'white powder' as he rides toy car
Leaked texts have exposed Drew's shock relationship with MAFS cast mate, Elizabeth Sobinoff, after photographs of the pair on a date went viral.
'Drew hurt me a lot also and when lizzi told me she was having dinner with him I couldn't take it personal,' KC wrote, after she discovered they'd been meeting in secret.
The former Pussycat Doll also touched on the fact that she was critised for hanging out with Michael Goonan, so why does Drew get a free pass to dine with Lizzie.
'How is it ok for lizzi and Drew to go and get dinner it's not any different,' wrote.
According to a local publication, 'They [Lizzie and Drew] met up behind producers' backs multiple times. All the participants knew they were getting closer, but nobody had the guts to tell production.'
Last week, fans saw KC break down after opening up about her trust issue, following years of bad relationships.
'Some names were thrown at me… Super jealous, red flags. Getting called things that I’ve worked so hard on really upset me,’ explained KC, who was in tears.
As for Lizzie, viewers think she's got some explaining to do.
'Liz is smug as a bug,' wrote one, a year after she was publicly humiliated by her husband Sam Ball, who was having a secret affair with fellow MAFS star Ines Basic.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' KC weirded out by Drew's obsession with stuffed toys