MUST WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: MAFS' Michael Goonan seen with 'white powder' as he rides toy car

And there are text messages to prove it!

She's been labeled 'super-jealous' by her husband Drew Brauer, but Married At First Sight 's KC Osborne was within her rights to be wary.

Leaked texts have exposed Drew's shock relationship with MAFS cast mate, Elizabeth Sobinoff, after photographs of the pair on a date went viral.

'Drew hurt me a lot also and when lizzi told me she was having dinner with him I couldn't take it personal,' KC wrote, after she discovered they'd been meeting in secret.

The former Pussycat Doll also touched on the fact that she was critised for hanging out with Michael Goonan, so why does Drew get a free pass to dine with Lizzie.

'How is it ok for lizzi and Drew to go and get dinner it's not any different,' wrote.

According to a local publication, 'They [Lizzie and Drew] met up behind producers' backs multiple times. All the participants knew they were getting closer, but nobody had the guts to tell production.'