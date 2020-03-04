While Aleks Markovic is away, Ivan Sarakula will play!
The 30-year-old real estate agent donned his camp best for Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday, and engaged in a very cheeky interview with Instagrammer, Willy Wonka's Adentures.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' Ivan speaks into sex toy during interview at Mardi Gras
The Married At First Sight star conducted the chat with a large, pink, glittery sex toy - using the dildo as a microphone.
Unfazed by the bizarre - but funny - phallic object, Ivan told the interviewer that Alek wasn't at the parade.
'I've got my loved one Aleks beside me [in spirit],' he explained 'She's in Perth. She's a Perth local.'
He was, however, partying with MAFS co-star, Mikey Pembroke.
Alek's joked in the comments section of the Instagram post, 'Should I be concerned that Ivan was at Mardi Gras with Mikey and not me? Hmmm maybe I'm missing something?'
Fans might be surprised that Ivan was showing his playful side so publicly, after all, on last night's episode of MAFS, he slammed Jonny for quizzing him about his intimate relations with wife Aleks.
He said talking about intimacy is comparable to talking about his genitals.
We guess talking INTO genitals is very different to talking ABOUT genitals.
Aleks and Ivan
Nine