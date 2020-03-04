He was, however, partying with MAFS co-star, Mikey Pembroke.

Alek's joked in the comments section of the Instagram post, 'Should I be concerned that Ivan was at Mardi Gras with Mikey and not me? Hmmm maybe I'm missing something?'

Fans might be surprised that Ivan was showing his playful side so publicly, after all, on last night's episode of MAFS, he slammed Jonny for quizzing him about his intimate relations with wife Aleks.

He said talking about intimacy is comparable to talking about his genitals.

We guess talking INTO genitals is very different to talking ABOUT genitals.