If you're missing the days of Married At First Sight's past, then fear not, because Hayley Vernon is back, and she's bringing fireworks.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' Michael reveals he has a new girlfriend
Hayley is returning for Sunday night's ladies night, where she'll bring her truth, gal pal Vanessa Romito, and video evidence!
'Oh great, the troll of all trolls has just walked in,' Stacey snarled upon Hayley's arrival.
Taking you back a few weeks, and Stacey didn't believe Hayley when she told her she hooked up with her husband, Michael Goonan in a hotel room which Stacey was back in Adelaide with her sons.
According to Stacey, she needed 'hard evidence.'
Nine
Nine
In a preview for Sunday's episode, viewers see Vanessa telling the group what went down, including some awful things she claim's Michael said on the infamous night.
Hayley chimed in, declaring, 'He tried to hook up with you, too,' she gestured to Vanessa.
Vanessa said, 'The things that came out of his mouth', and then mimicked a gag reflex, while Stacey yelled: 'F--king hell!'
Nine
Plus, Connie said revealled: 'Vanessa told me that she has got videos of Hayley kissing Michael,' while Vanessa's ex-husband Chris confirmed that she had called him and told him the video existed.
Hayley then asks Stacey, 'Did you get your law degree from a cereal box?' Ouch!
Then viewers see Stacey call Hayley a 'bulldog' to which Hayley joked: 'I'm object!'
Nine
Nine