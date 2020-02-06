Dean Wells and Tracey Jewel were matched on MAFS in 2018 Channel 9

After it was revealed former Married at First Sight star Dean would be on Dancing with The Stars, fans asked whether the controversial star could be chosen as the next single for The Bachelor.

Producers might be waiting to see how he goes on the dancing show before signing him up.

But if Dean does end up handing out roses, it appears one ex Bachelorette star won’t be too happy.

Dean is ready to roll on DWTS Instagram

The groom was dubbed the show’s bad boy in 2018 after cheating on ‘wife’ Tracey Jewel with Davina Rankin.

He later admitted he lied about saying he loved Tracey.

“Tracey’s a great girl but it was pressure from the situation, the producers.

The whole country was hating on me and I felt, ‘I’ve got to say I love you’ here,” he said.

There's no business like shoe business Instagram

After Lee’s public swipe, both Dean and Tracey were quick to hit back.

“I am as far from any of those things as a person can be,” Dean said.

“The people that know you, know the truth of the great person you are,” Tracey said.