Michael wasn't received well by the other grooms. Instagram

He didn’t get along with any of them. They thought he was an “arrogant spoilt brat” and thought that he spoke to women like “dirt”.

The groom cheated on Stacey with Hayley. Instagram

At one point during filming, Michael rang his parents and asked them to bail him out of the experiment.



“He wanted to leave, and the producers wouldn’t let him,” a source tells. “He was sick of being stuck in a hotel room with Stacey – he just wanted to party, so he called his parents.”

Michael was apparently "bored" of being with Stacey in their hotel room. Nine

While Michael seems to be on his best behaviour during filming of the show, he has since shown his true colours after filming has ended.

Most recently, fans have shown concern for the Adelaide resident, after he went on a rampage against his ex-TV-wife Stacey Hampton while on a boozy night out.

"Having a couple quiet ones at the bar. Who do I bump into? This gorgeous girl. Giddy up. Oi! Every Bond film needs a villain. Ladies and gentlemen, here he is! Suck your heart out," a very intoxicated Michael said, sticking the finger up to the camera.

Off the rails? Fans showed concern for spiralling Michael. Instagram

He captioned the blurry video: "Sorry STacie."

"Drugs are bad mmmmmkay," Stacey wrote on the footage that appeared on popular Instagram page MAFS Funny. "This dude loves coke more than any chick," one user commented, while another added: "A true catch right there... someone take the crack pipe away ASAP. This behaviour is really embarrassing." "High as a f***ing kite. What a mess. Look at that mouth go... Not just drunk," a different follower quipped, adding a shocked face emoji. For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!