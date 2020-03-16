Vanessa returns, and she has evidence to share with the group Nine

Claims that Michael cheated are raised at the reunion

Earlier this month, in an exclusive video, Married at First Sight star Vanessa Romito revealed the ugly truth about her relationship with ‘husband’ Chris Nicholls.

Barefaced, tearful and angry, Vanessa speaks directly to her phone’s camera in a heartbreaking monologue about Chris. “He is a f**king gaslighting, manipulative piece of s**t,” the 31-year-old says.

“He has controlled me and he has destroyed me.”

Vanessa says she was an emotional wreck during filming. Supplied

Tears stream down her face as she goes on to claim that Chris feigned interest in her purely for his own benefit, to ensure he didn’t have to leave the show.

“If they can literally keep you there for your own f**king agenda, that is just a horrible f**king human,” she cries.

“I am now exhausted and I want to go the f**k home. I never want to see Chris again.

Nine

And it turns out that Chris wasn’t the only contestant Vanessa struggled with, admitting, “I do not trust any of these f**king people here. They are f**king awful. Everyone just wants their five minutes of f**king fame, yet I’m the one that’s getting accused of it.”

See the footage above. Supplied

Drawing parallels between Chris and her ex-boyfriend, former MAFS participant Bronson Norrish, Vanessa’s voice cracks as she continues. “I thought Chris and I could have worked out,” she says.

“[But] he’s turned out to be exactly what he got papped to be. He’s exactly f**king Bronson, just more f**king intelligent, so he played me a lot better.”

In the video, a tearful Vanessa admits she wants to go home. Supplied

Meanwhile, Chris strongly denies any of the allegations made by Vanessa. “... It didn’t work. That’s it, ” Chris says in response.

“There was definitely no emotional abuse or anything. If anything, it could have been the other way around.”