Married At First Sight 's Tracey Jewel opened up about living with ex-husband Jacob Anthonisz, who is embroiled in an alleged corruption scandal alongside senior public servant, Paul Whyte.

"They spent every Saturday at the races together and were flying interstate to attend the horse auctions, so it was a big part of their lives," the reality tv said of Anthonisz and Whyte, according to Nine. "On the rare times I attended horse racing events it was like a big boys club."

"It was just guys with big egos, big-noting themselves like they were the kings of the world."

Jewel shares a 10-year-old daughter with Anthonisz. The pair divorced in 2012 after eight years together. She maintains she had no idea about the charges, despite the police alleging the corruption offences date as far as 2008.

"I want people to know that had no idea," Jewel stated. " I'm just as shocked as the public out there."