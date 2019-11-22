MAFS star Tracey Jewel opens up on ex-husband’s arrest
He's one of the men at the centre of WA's biggest alleged corruption scandals.
- by
Chadielle Fayad
Married At First Sight'sTracey Jewel opened up about living with ex-husband Jacob Anthonisz, who is embroiled in an alleged corruption scandal alongside senior public servant, Paul Whyte.
WATCH: MAFS' Tracey Jewel speaks out on ex-husband’s arrest
"They spent every Saturday at the races together and were flying interstate to attend the horse auctions, so it was a big part of their lives," the reality tv said of Anthonisz and Whyte, according to Nine. "On the rare times I attended horse racing events it was like a big boys club."
"It was just guys with big egos, big-noting themselves like they were the kings of the world."
Jewel shares a 10-year-old daughter with Anthonisz. The pair divorced in 2012 after eight years together. She maintains she had no idea about the charges, despite the police alleging the corruption offences date as far as 2008.
"I want people to know that had no idea," Jewel stated. "I'm just as shocked as the public out there."
"I knew that Jacob liked the horses and liked a bet but we just lived a normal life,"
"We paid our bills we had a roof over our heads, but we certainly weren't living the high life, we didn't even own a property together."
Police allege Jacob Anthonisz was pocketing millions with co-accused senior Bureaucrat Paul Whyte.
Married At First Sight's Tracey Jewel has spoken out about her ex-husband Jacob Anthonisz's recent arrest.
In court last Friday, Anthonisz claimed he had only $20,000 to his name. Jewel said he has been asking her for school feeds and child support.
"The fact is he has been asking me for money this whole time, it certainly doesn't add up," she told Nine.
Jewel - who is currently in a relationship with Nathan Constable - is planning to seek full custody of their daughter.
"My number one priority is my daughter and to get primary care of her, and I'm going to be fighting for that," she said.
Whyte is currently at Sir Charle Garsiner hospital after a medical incident at his Mosman Park Home. The senior bureaucrat is now awake and lucid, Nine News reported.
"I'm glad Paul's okay," Jewel said. "I think the wellbeing of both Jake and Paul is really important because they need their day in court."