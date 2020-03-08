Nine

'I am myself again,' Connie told the panel, admitting that since telling Jonny to not be himself, she was having the time of her life.

'I have been laughing non-stop and have been having a positive outlook on everything.'

Expert John was shocked. 'Wow, you’ve had a good week, haven’t you.'

But Jonny looked glum. 'Now I’ve flipped, and I’m upset,' he began.

'I’ve lost trust in us. I thought we’d be at a level where we could talk openly and freely and I think it’s because I was walking on eggshells.

'I had to withhold being myself. It sucks that you can’t be yourself in this environment. She’s not going to fall in love with someone that I’m not even loving.'

Jonny then used a poor choice of words.

'I feel like I’ve been bitten too many times and now I can’t pat the dog anymore… sorry, I shouldn’t have said dog. Even now I feel like I walking on eggshells,' he said, awkwardly.

Connie spoke up, 'That hurts me when he says that… I’m a sensitive person and he’s scared of hurting my feelings.'

Now it was time to make their decisions.

'I had to write leave,' Jonny said.

'I’m staying,' Connie confessed.

Expert Trish reminded Mrs Jonny, 'Connie, you have to let Jonny be Jonny.'