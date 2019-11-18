Telv and Katie had called time on their relationship Instagram

At the time of Sage's birth, Telv and Katie were still in a relationship - despite Telv having moved to Perth and Katie being based in Melbourne.

However it seems the long distance has taken its toll on the couple.

Telv welcomed baby Sage earlier this year Instagram

On Monday, FIFO worker Telv told The Daily Telegraph that he's split from Katie.

Although the pair remain friends, he said the distance became too hard.

"We are good mates still. [I] just moved to Perth, long distance is too hard," he said.

Not much is known about Telv's relationship with Sage's mum Instagram

Aside from her name, very little is known about the ex-girlfriend's identity, with a source telling a local publication that Hope and Telv were not engaged in a serious relationship when she fell pregnant.

Taking to Instagram in June, Telv confirmed reports he was to become a father again, and revealed it was with a former fling he dated for "a few months" last year.

"For the people asking, YES, I'm having a baby. I was actually dating a girl last year, for a couple of months, a few months, she's not just a random," he began in a social media video.

"Since knowing her we've actually become pretty good friends," he explained.

"Our relationship is pretty good at the moment.

"To all the people messaging me asking me if I'm okay, children are a blessing, so I've never been better. I'm going to add to my family, it's fantastic," he added.

"Things happen in life where you just have to man/woman up and deal with them like an adult."

Telv with his kids Telv Jr and Micah Instagram

The reality TV star is also dad to Telv Jr and Micah, who he shares with his ex partner Amy Gowers.