Tash and Amanda tied the knot on Tuesday night's show Channel 9

Tash's bridesmaids launched an attack on Amanda during the reception Channel 9

"[Amanda] is rehearsed and super careful. I think we need to explore what she said in her vows and see if she is hiding anything," Ashlee said before the confrontation.

"She referred to past mistakes [in her vows], I'm definitely going to grill her on what she means by that."

After the pair ambushed Amanda and accused her of snubbing them all day, the bride responded: "I'm a really family person, so it was important I made a good impression on [Tash's] parents. I hope you can respect that? I am an extremely loyal person and I am quite grounded."

Ashlee snapped back: "Tash is our family. She's our friend and we've known her for so many years. We just want to make sure she is in good hands.

"You sound so prepared. In your vows, you said you've made big mistakes. Did you go to jail for fraud? What happened? That's where my mind goes."

Tash arrived for her wedding to a stranger Channel 9

MAFS fans soon took to Twitter to voice their criticisms over the bridesmaids' ambush on Amanda.

One person Tweeted: "Imagine getting on national television and making an absolute b**ch of yourself by trying to spoil someone's wedding as a bridesmaid."

Another added: "The bridesmaids from hell creating drama. As grown ass friends, you need to move to the side and let your friend navigate her own relationship."

Another MAFS fan said simply: "Your friends are trash Tash."

While another called the pair "vagina blockers".

"The vagina blockers are doing my head in! They twisted Amanda's words to suit their own bloody prerogative," they wrote.

However, despite the drama, the loved-up couple hit it off on the show.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like their love lasts, after Tash was snapped this week with Madison Hewitt, who auditioned last year to star in this year's show.

WATCH BELOW: Amanda confesses what she was hiding in her vows.