Tamara came to blows with Brent over career aspirations during their wedding. Nine

“Once everyone was able to get to know them better, it was clear they were the sort who crave the spotlight,” dishes a source.

Brent and Tamara were subject to even more criticism from the other brides and grooms when everyone started scoping out each other’s Instagram accounts during the initial weeks of filming.

Fans appear to agree that the pair, in particular Brent, might have ulterior motives for appearing on the reality juggernaut.

The couple were able to work things out on their honeymoon. Nine

Before getting cast on MAFS, the hospitality manager was living the high life in Dubai, where he ran businesses and events.

And a quick sweep of his Instagram account reveals Brent is no stranger to hanging with the rich and famous.

Indeed, late last month a photo of Brent alongside Hollywood actor Will Smith circulated online.

Fans suspect Brent might have ulterior motives for joining the show. Instagram

This lead many fans to speculate that he perhaps entered the experiment for a career boost.

“I understand that they need people who know how to deal with the cameras … but do they all need to be fame hungry?!” sneered one viewer.

“I think the reason so many of the participants have industry connections is that they’re the kind of people who will put themselves out there on the show,” mused another.