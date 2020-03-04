Married At First Sight’s Steve Burley left his TV bride Mishel Karen heartbroken on Tuesday’s episode, after he told her he doesn’t find her attractive. Nine Network

As the awkward incident played out on TV, fans were quick to take to Twitter to slam Steve for leaving it so long to tell Mishel - given how long they’ve been together on the show.

“You could actually see the moment when Mishel's heart broke,” one person wrote.

“Steve is such a d**k. I swear it makes him feel good to tear mishel down. Poor woman, it’s not hard to make someone you like feel special if you like them. If he’s not attracted to her, he could’ve just been straight up early on,” another person stated.

As the awkward incident played out on TV, fans were quick to take to Twitter to slam Steve for leaving it so long to tell Mishel - given how long they’ve been together on the show. Nine Network

A third person added: “Surely Steve could have put things in a more polite way from the beginning and just said he doesn’t feel the chemistry before he says the no attraction comment. He obviously just wanted more airtime as to tell her now is so gutless.”

Following Steve’s bombshell news, Mishel confided to the show’s producers she was shocked at how long Steve kept his true feelings a secret.

“I’m so confused,” she told producers, after having her suggestion of expressing passion through more than just “kissing” shut down by Steve.

After helping the 52-year-old British barber overcome his fear of water, Mishel appeared lost for words when he eventually confessed his true feelings for her. Nine Network

“It is a slap in the face. I just literally helped him overcome his fear,” she said.

Meanwhile, Steve was cool, calm and collected as he broke the news, saying: “Obviously there has to be attraction in our relationship going forward.

“I’m not attracted to you physically, yet. Whether there’s a spark from my end or not… I can’t force something if it’s not there,” he said.